Marlins’ Bendix calls 2024 season ‘frustrating and disappointing’ but vows future will be better

MIAMI (AP) — Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix called his team’s season “disappointing” and “frustrating” while expressing optimism for the future despite years of inconsistency and turnover. In his end-of-season news conference on Tuesday, Bendix addressed the Marlins’ 2024 campaign in which they lost 100 games for the second time in six seasons and missed the playoffs. He declined to elaborate on what went into the decision to part ways with 2023 NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker. The Marlins are now in search of their 17th manager in club history.

