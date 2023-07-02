Marlins add fresh arm to bullpen by recalling right-hander Lindgren from Triple-A Jacksonville

ATLANTA (AP) — The Miami Marlins have added a fresh arm to their bullpen for the final game of their series against Atlanta by recalling right-hander Jeff Lindgren from Triple-A Jacksonville. The 26-year-old Lindgren was 6-3 in 12 starts for Jacksonville. He was needed to provide length in the bullpen. He pitched five innings in long relief, allowing four hits and four runs, in his only appearance with Miami on April 3 against Minnesota. Right-hander George Soriano, who allowed no hits in 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Braves on Saturday, was optioned to Jacksonville.

