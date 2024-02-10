Marlins acquire right-hander Darren McCaughan from Mariners for cash

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have acquired right-hander Darren McCaughan from Seattle for cash after the Mariners placed him on waivers Wednesday. The 27-year-old McCaughan has pitched in five major league games, posting a 7.07 ERA in 14 innings. He made one start in 2021. McCaughan spent most of last season with Seattle’s Triple-A Tacoma affiliate, where he made 25 starts and went 7-8 with a 5.83 ERA. He threw one complete game and struck out 130 batters over 139 innings. To open a roster spot for McCaughan, the Marlins designated outfielder Peyton Burdick for assignment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.