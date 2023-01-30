Marlins acquire reliever Matt Barnes in trade with Red Sox

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired reliever Matt Barnes in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Miami sent left-hander Richard Bleier to Boston for Barnes and cash considerations. The 32-year-old Barnes was designated for assignment when the Red Sox signed outfielder Adam Duvall last week. Barnes helped Boston win the 2018 World Series, going 6-4 with a 3.65 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 62 games covering 61 2/3 innings as a hard-throwing setup man that season.

