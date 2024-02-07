Marlins acquire infielder Jonah Bride from Athletics for cash

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have acquired infielder Jonah Bride from Oakland for cash after the Athletics designated him for assignment last week. The 28-year-old Bride has two years of experience in the majors, with a career batting average of .192 in 98 big league games. He hit .305 with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs in the minors last season. Bride has experience playing first, second and third base. The Athletics designated him for assignment Friday to make room on their 40-man roster after signing free agent left-hander Alex Wood to a one-year contract and acquiring right-hander Ross Stripling from the Giants. To open a spot for Bride, the Marlins designated infielder Jordan Groshans for assignment.

