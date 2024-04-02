Marlins acquire infielder Emmanuel Rivera from Diamondbacks for cash

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired infielder Emmanuel Rivera from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday for cash. The 27-year-old Rivera hit .261 with four home runs, 13 doubles and 29 RBI in 86 games with Arizona last season. He also ranked fifth among MLB third baseman with a .295 average with runners in scoring position. He had one double, two RBI and two runs scored when Arizona played Texas in the 2023 World Series. Miami designated infielder Jacob Amaya for assignment in a corresponding move Tuesday.

