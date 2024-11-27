Marler to retire from rugby on Friday, a month after quitting international duty with England

LONDON (AP) — Barely a month after quitting international rugby, former England prop Joe Marler has brought forward his retirement plans and will end his time in the sport completely this week. The charismatic Marler says his last match will be for Harlequins, his team since 2009, at home to Bristol in the English league Friday. The 34-year-old Marler had indicated he would continue playing club rugby until the end of the season. He has made 285 appearances for Harlequins since arriving in 2009 and retires with two English league winners medals.

