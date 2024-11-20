Markus Burton scores 29 points, Notre Dame pulls away in second half to beat North Dakota 75-58

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton scored 13 of his 29 points in the second half when Notre Dame pulled away to beat North Dakota 75-58 on Tuesday night. Burton 13 of 20 from the floor and had nine rebounds and three assists. J.R. Konieczny added 12 points. The Fighting Irish (4-0) shot 52% despite making only 3 of 17 3-point tries. They outscored the Fighting Hawks 46-24 in the paint and scored 17 points off 15 turnovers, making nine steals, five made by Julian Roper II. Treysen Eaglestaff scored 13 points and Mier Panoam and Dariyus Woodson 11 each for North Dakota.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.