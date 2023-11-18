Markus Burton leads way in overtime, Notre Dame edges Oklahoma State 66-64

NEW YORK (AP) — Markus Burton scored 20 points, J.R. Konieczy had his second straight double-double, and Notre Dame held off Oklahoma State 66-64 in the third-place game of the Legends Classic at Barclays Center. Burton, a highly touted freshman, scored six of Notre Dame’s 11 points in overtime. Konieczy, a junior guard who had scored 15 points in his career before going off for 18 points with 11 rebounds in a loss to Auburn on Thursday, got the start and finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Julian Roper II added 12 points. Javon Small had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys. John-Michael Wright scored 11 points and Quion Williams grabbed 11 rebounds.

