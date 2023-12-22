Mark’s double-double propels Arkansas over Abilene Christian 83-73

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Tramon Mark came off the bench to score 25 points and grab 11 rebounds for his first career double-double to help Arkansas fend off Abilene Christian 83-73. Mark made 9 of 14 shots, including both of his 3-point attempts, and 5 of 6 free throws for the Razorbacks (8-4). Khalif Battle sank three 3-pointers and scored 18, while fellow reserve Keyon Menifield Jr. scored 11 with six rebounds. Chandler Lewis totaled nine points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Ali Abdou Dibba had 10 points at halftime and the Wildcats (5-7) took a 35-28 lead into the locker room.

