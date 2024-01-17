Mark’s career-high 35 points sends Arkansas to wild win over Texas A&M, 78-77

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Tramon Mark scored a career-high 35 points and his game-winner with 1.1 seconds carried helped put Arkansas into the SEC win column in frenetic fashion as the Razorbacks beat Texas A&M 78-77. Mark alone made 22 trips to the foul line and made 17 shots. Out of a timeout, Mark took the inbound and dribbled left before sinking his runner. The Aggies failed to get the ball in clean and it bounced harmlessly out of bounds to end it. The Razorbacks needed Mark’s effort to overcome a career high 41-point effort by Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV who made 13 baskets on the night with five of them mostly coming in acrobatic fashion from behind the 3-point arc.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.