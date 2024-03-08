Markowski, Potts post double-doubles in Nebraska women’s 73-61 win over Spartans in Big Ten tourney

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alexis Markowski had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Natalie Potts added 15 points and 11 rebounds and fifth-seeded Nebraska beat fourth-seeded Michigan State 73-61 in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. The Cornhuskers advance to play eighth-seeded Maryland, which defeated top seed and No. 4-ranked Ohio State 82-61 earlier Friday. Nebraska beat Maryland 87-81 on Dec. 31. Jaz Shelley added 17 points and seven assists and Logan Nissley scored 13 points for Nebraska. Julia Ayrault scored 25 points, the only Spartan (22-8) in double figures on team that had five players average double digits.

