Markowski, Potts lead No. 21 Nebraska women to 84-56 win over road warriors Southern

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alexis Markowski scored 22 points, Natalie Potts had a double double and No. 21 Nebraska cruised to an 84 win over Southern. Potts had 17 points and 12 rebounds, eight on the offensive end, for the Cornhuskers. Aniya Gourdine scored 22 points for the Jaguars, who have played the hardest opening schedule in the country. Their other losses were to Top 10 teams Oklahoma and Iowa State as well as Missouri and head to Colorado for their next game. Nebraska only led 15-13 after one quarter and closed the second with a 10-0 run to lead 36-26 at halftime. The Cornhuskers had an early 7-0 run in the third quarter, which ended with an 8-0 for a 61-43 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.