Markowski opens season with double-double and No. 23 Nebraska women beat Omaha 88-48

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alexis Markowski had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 23 Nebraska to an 88-48 win over Omaha in a season opener on Monday. Markowski, a senior 6-foot-3 center who led the team in scoring and rebounding last year and is on the Naismith Trophy watch list for a third straight season, shot 7 of 8 from the field. Last season’s Big Ten freshman of year, Natalie Potts, also scored 14 points for Nebraska. Logan Nissley, who was a conference All-Freshman team choice along with Potts last season, added 12 points. Alana Powell scored 15 points and Grace Cave added 11 for the Mavericks.

