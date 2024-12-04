Markowski has double-double, No. 25 Nebraska women pull away from Lindenwood late for 69-48 win

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alexis Markowski had five of her 11 points in the last 5 1/2 minutes and No. 25 Nebraska closed the game on a 16-0 run to defeat Lindenwood 69-48. The Cornhuskers didn’t take the lead for good until Logan Nissley hit a 3-pointer in the middle of the third quarter for a 37-34 lead. The Lions hit their last field goal at the 6:54 mark to pull within 51-45 and after a Markowski layup they had a free throw at 5:48 for a five-point difference. Markowski started the run with two free throws. Britt Prince had a 3-point and a layup. The Lions missed their last 10 shots. Prince led Nebraska with 14 points. Markowski also grabbed 11 rebounds. Lindenwood gave the Cornhuskers trouble without a double-figure scorer. Ellie Brueggemann led the way with nine points.

