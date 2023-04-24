Markkanen, serving his Finnish service, wins most improved

A Finnish soldier is the NBA’s Most Improved Player. All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz was announced Monday night as the winner of the award. The selection is made by a panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league. The news came just past 2 a.m. Tuesday in Helsinki, where Markkanen is currently fulfilling the military service that is mandated for all Finnish men before they turn 30. He began his enlistment there earlier this month. Markkanen beat out fellow finalists Jalen Brunson of New York and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City for the award. He averaged a career-best 25.6 points per game this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.