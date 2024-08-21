Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, has surgery on her left shoulder

Marketa Vondrousova, who won Wimbledon in 2023, has had surgery on her left shoulder. She wrote about the operation in a social media post on Wednesday. The 25-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic hasn’t competed anywhere since a first-round exit at the All England Club on July 2. Vondrousova was eliminated 6-4, 6-2 by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Centre Court, becoming the first women’s champion since 1994 to lose her opening match the next year at Wimbledon. The title there last year made Vondrousova the first unseeded female champion at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Vondrousova withdrew from the Paris Olympics and the U.S. Open.

