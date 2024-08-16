Marketa Vondrousova and Cam Norrie withdraw from U.S. Open because of injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, and Cam Norrie have pulled out of the U.S. Open because of injuries. The 18th-ranked Vondrousova has been sidelined by a hurt hand, and the 47th-ranked Norrie has a forearm problem. Vondrousova, a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic, won her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last year and was the runner-up at the 2019 French Open. She also won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She hasn’t played since a first-round loss at the All England Club in July. The U.S. Open begins on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.