Marker’s 4 TDs, key defensive stops allow unbeaten Delaware to hold off Monmouth late, 42-35

WEST LONG BRANCH, N,J. (AP) — Zach Marker threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth and Marcus Yarns ran for one score and pulled in an 86-yard touchdown pass as Delaware won its fifth straight game, knocking off Monmouth 42-35 in a Coastal Athletic Association contest. In a game that showcased two of the top offenses in the FCS, it was Delaware’s defense that came up big, stopping the Hawks twice in Blue Hen territory in the fourth quarter, picking off a Derek Robertson pass at the 1-yard line and stymying the Hawks on fourth-and-3 at the 33 with 1:05 left.

