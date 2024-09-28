Marker’s 3 TD passes help Delaware beat Sacred Heart 49-0

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Zach Marker threw three touchdown passes, Sean Wilson had two TD receptions in the third quarter, Jason Scott’s strip-sack led to Ethan Saunders’ 20-yard fumble return for a score and Delaware beat Sacred Heart 49-0. Marker threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Phil Lutz to open the scoring with 4:13 left in the first quarter and three plays later Saunders scooped up a fumble caused when Scott sacked Jon Michalski and rumbled for a TD to make it 14-0. Sacred Heart (2-3) had 129 total yards.

