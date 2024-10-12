Marker, Delaware defense points the way in 44-21 win over Maine

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Zach Marker threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns Delaware scored three late touchdowns and beat Maine 44-21. The Black Bears closed to within 23-21 with 12 minutes left when Tavion Banks ran it in from a yard out. Delaware responded on its following possession when Marker helped lead a 10-play, 74-yard drive that concluded with his 4-yard scoring pass to Jake Thaw for a 30-21 advantage. Maine took its only lead when Peevy threw a 19-yard touchdown to Montigo Moss with 3:11 left before halftime to make it 14-13.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.