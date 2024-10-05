Markell Holman’s 2 4th quarter TDs rally St. Francis (PA) past Delaware State, 28-17

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Markell Holman ran for 182 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with under five minutes left as St. Francis (PA) came from 11 points down to start the fourth quarter to beat Delaware State 28-17 in a nonconference battle. The Red Flash scored first on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jeff Hoenstine to DeMarcus McElroy with 1:34 left in the first quarter. The Hornets came back to take a 10-6 halftime lead and Jayden Jenkins broke free from 23 yards out with more than five minutes left in third quarter to make it 17-6 going into the final period.

