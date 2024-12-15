Mark Sears scores 27 points and No. 7 Alabama beat Creighton 83-75

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 27 points and No. 7 Alabama held off a late comeback try, beating Creighton 83-75. Sears, a senior guard who added six rebounds and four assists, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final six minutes and shot 8 for 15 from the field. He made 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range and accounted for most of the Crimson Tide’s long distance shooting as the team went 6 for 30 (20%) from beyond the arc. Creighton’s Jackson McAndrew scored 13 of his 16 points in the last six minutes, keeping the Bluejays (7-4) withing striking distance for most of the final minutes. Steven Ashworth led Creighton with 20 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.