Mark Sears leads No. 22 Alabama over Mercer 98-67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 24 points to go with five rebounds and six assists as No. 22 Alabama beat Mercer 98-67 on Friday night. Sears shot 8-for-12 from the field and made seven of his eight free throw attempts. Nick Pringle and Jarin Stevenson scored 14 for the Crimson Tide and Aaron Estrada had 10. Mercer was led by Jalyn McCreary with 17 points and eight rebounds and Amanze Ngumezi had 11 points.

