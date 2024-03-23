Mark Sears, Crimson Tide roll in March Madness as Alabama races past Charleston 109-96

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Mark Sears led the highest-scoring offense in the country with 30 points, and fourth-seeded Alabama had no problem making shots in its NCAA Tournament opener, racing past No. 13 seed Charleston 109-96. After two teams from the state of Alabama, UAB and Auburn, got bounced earlier Friday in Spokane, Washington, the Crimson Tide avoided boarding another charter plane for a long flight home. Sears a close game into a blowout with a pair of surges late in the first half and to begin the second. Ben Burnham led Charleston with 19 points.

