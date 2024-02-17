Mark Sears and hot-shooting No. 15 Alabama beat Texas A&M 100-75

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears had 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals and hot-shooting No. 15 Alabama beat Texas A&M 100-75. Rylan Griffen scored 17, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. had 16 and Aaron Estrada and Sam Walters added 11 each for Alabama, which improved to 18-7. The Crimson Tide finished the game shooting 52% from the field and 44% from 3-point range and scored 22 fast-break points to Texas A&M’s four. Tyrece Radford led Texas A&M with 22 points and four rebounds, but he also accounted for five of the Aggies’ 15 turnovers. A&M fell to 15-10.

