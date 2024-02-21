Mark scores 26 points, Mitchell adds 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead Arkansas over Texas A&M 78-71

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tramon Mark scored 26 points, Makhi Mitchell added a career-high 22 points to go with 13 rebounds, and Arkansas beat Texas A&M 78-71. Mark scored 13 points during a 21-12 run to help give Arkansas a 59-49 advantage with 6:40 remaining. Tyrece Radford scored four points in a 6-0 spurt to cut the Texas A&M deficit to 61-58 with 2:44 left. Mark converted a four-point play and added two more free throws to help the Razorbacks pull away. Khalif Battle chipped in with 15 points for Arkansas (13-13, 4-9 SEC). Jace Carter scored 14 points for Texas A&M (15-11, 6-7).

