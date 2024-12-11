Mark Scheifele scores twice to lift the Jets over the Bruins 8-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a convincing 8-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Nikita Chibrikov, Mason Appleton, Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Vilardi, Kyle Connor and Vladislav Namestnikov scored the other Winnipeg goals.

Scheifele now has a 13-game point streak at home, totaling 20 points in that stretch.

David Pastrnak replied for the Bruins, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for Winnipeg. Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots for Boston.

Scheifele scored his second goal of the game, one-timing a perfect setup from Josh Morrissey on a second-period power play, increasing the Winnipeg lead to 3-0.

Namestnikov opened the scoring in the first period with Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo off for four minutes after clipping Kyle Connor with a high stick. With an assist on the goal, Neal Pionk reached the 200-point mark since joining the Jets in a trade with the New York Rangers.

Takeaways

Bruins: Boston was on their heels after the Jets scored on the power play in the first period, but came to life in the second, scoring their first goal and missing a number of chances. Then they fell apart in the third.

Jets: Winnipeg seemed sparked by the energy displayed by call-up Chibrikov. He drew an early penalty, started the play that led to Winnipeg’s first goal, then assisted on Iafallo’s power-play goal. Then, Scheifele took over, converting two great passes, and dominating play whenever he was on the ice.

Key moment

Connor scored on a setup from Scheifele 1:15 into the third period giving Winnipeg a 4-1 lead and deflating the Bruins.

Key stat

The Jets scored three power-play goals.

Up next

The Bruins visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. The Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.