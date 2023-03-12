Mark Scheifele scores in OT, Jets beat Panthers 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game at 4:31 overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 5-4 victory over Florida on Saturday night, ending the Panthers’ winning streak at three games.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored twice, Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and Connor Hellebuyck made 44 saves. Winnipeg had lost seven of eight.

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for Florida. Sam Reinhart and Marc Staal also connected and Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.

The Panthers rallied in the third to force overtime, with Staal driving in and firing one off Hellebuyck’s glove 33 seconds in to make it 4-3.

On another power play chance, Tkachuk tied it with his second of the game at 6:24 when he scored on a backhander from the slot.

NOTES: The Panthers had F Anthony Duclair back in the lineup after he missed their game Friday night against Chicago with an illness. With Duclair playing, Florida scratched D Casey Fitzgerald. … Tkachuk snapped a seven-game goals drought in the first period. His second goal of the night gave him 30 this season. … The two goals by Namestnikov were his first since coming to Winnipeg in a trade deadline deal with Tampa Bay. Namestnikov and the Jets visit the Lightning on Sunday. … Florida D Brandon Montour had an assist on Tkachuk’s goal, giving 200 NHL points.

Jets: At Tampa Bay on Sunday night.

Panthers: Host Montreal on Thursday night.

