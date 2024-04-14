Mark Pope introduced as Kentucky’s coach, affirms expectation that ‘We are here to win banners’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Mark Pope was introduced as Kentucky men’s basketball coach and didn’t mince words, saying “We are here to win banners.” His introduction came two days after Kentucky hired him to replace John Calipari, a Hall of Fame coach who was hired by Arkansas on Wednesday after 15 years highlighted by winning the 2012 national championship. The 51-year-old returned home after going 110-52 in five seasons at BYU with two NCAA Tournament appearances, including this spring, and found Rupp Arena just as he left it — loud and packed, even late on a Sunday afternoon. And with plenty of reminders of the program’s success.

