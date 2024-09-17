Mark O’Meara to retire after PGA Tour Champions event at Pebble Beach

Mark O’Meara is ready to retire and he couldn’t have picked a better spot. The Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach will be his final event. The 67-year-old O’Meara has won six times at Pebble Beach. That starts with his win in the 1979 California State Amateur and includes five titles at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Scottie Scheffler had such a big year that he even topped the highest earned from LIV Golf. Shane Lowry finally made it back to Royal Portrush. But he was in such a hurry to leave he didn’t see his huge mural on a building wall.

