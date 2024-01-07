Mark Mitchell scores career-high 23 points as No. 14 Duke knocks off Notre Dame 67-59

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored 19 of his career-high 23 points in the second half, and No. 14 Duke pulled away from Notre Dame for a 67-59 victory. The 6-foot-9 Mitchell also grabbed 14 rebounds, continuing his midseason surge. The sophomore forward scored 21 points in an 86-66 win against Syracuse on Tuesday night. Duke earned its sixth consecutive victory. Jeremy Roach went 9 for 9 at the free-throw line and scored 18 points for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain finished with 11 points. Freshman guard Markus Burton led Notre Dame with 18 points. Braeden Shrewsberry made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

