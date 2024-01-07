Mark Mitchell scores career-high 23 points as No. 14 Duke knocks off Notre Dame 67-59

By CURT RALLO The Associated Press
Duke's Tyrese Proctor (5) drives against Notre Dame's Markus Burton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Caterina]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored 19 of his career-high 23 points in the second half, and No. 14 Duke pulled away from Notre Dame for a 67-59 victory. The 6-foot-9 Mitchell also grabbed 14 rebounds, continuing his midseason surge. The sophomore forward scored 21 points in an 86-66 win against Syracuse on Tuesday night. Duke earned its sixth consecutive victory. Jeremy Roach went 9 for 9 at the free-throw line and scored 18 points for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain finished with 11 points. Freshman guard Markus Burton led Notre Dame with 18 points. Braeden Shrewsberry made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.