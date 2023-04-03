Mark Madsen hired to restore ‘sleeping giant’ at Cal

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
FILE - Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. California is hiring a former Stanford star to revive its struggling basketball program. The Golden Bears have agreed to a contract with Mark Madsen to replace the fired Mark Fox following the worst season in school history.(AP Photo/James Crisp, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Crisp]

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Mark Madsen knows the situation he inherited when he was hired to take over a California men’s basketball program coming off the worst season in school history. Instead of focusing on the challenges, Madsen is jumping into the role with the same enthusiasm he had diving on the floor for loose balls as a player. Madsen called Cal a “sleeping giant” and said it won’t take long to build the Golden Bears back following a 3-29 season that led to the firing of coach Mark Fox.

