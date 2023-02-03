Mark Geiger replaces Howard Webb as head of MLS referees

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Geiger will take over from Howard Webb as the head of referees in Major League Soccer. The 48-year-old Geiger, who retired as a referee after the 2018 season, was promoted to general manager of the Professional Referee Organization that supplies MLS match officials. Geiger was an MLS referee from 2004-18 and worked the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. He was hired as PRO’s director of senior match officials in 2019. Webb, referee of the 2010 World Cup final, joined PRO in 2017 and left last August to become head of England’s referee organization.

