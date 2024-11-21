Mark Few likes No. 3 Gonzaga’s toughness after win over future Pac-12 ‘partner’ SDSU

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mark Few liked what he saw unfold at San Diego State’s Viejas Arena when his No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs made their first foray outside of Spokane this season. A double-digit victory in a packed, loud arena. Toughness from a deep, experienced lineup that once again is driven to win an elusive national championship. And, peeking a few seasons ahead, he saw an SDSU team that he views more as a future Pac-12 partner than rival. The Zags are now 5-0 after beating Long Beach State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.