Mark Few likes No. 3 Gonzaga’s toughness after win over future Pac-12 ‘partner’ SDSU

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Long Beach State, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Young Kwak]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mark Few liked what he saw unfold at San Diego State’s Viejas Arena when his No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs made their first foray outside of Spokane this season. A double-digit victory in a packed, loud arena. Toughness from a deep, experienced lineup that once again is driven to win an elusive national championship. And, peeking a few seasons ahead, he saw an SDSU team that he views more as a future Pac-12 partner than rival. The Zags are now 5-0 after beating Long Beach State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.