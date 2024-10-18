Mark Few expects Gonzaga to remain an elite program no matter the conference

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Gonzaga head coach Mark Few signals from the sideline during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament, March 29, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Duane Burleson]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Coach Mark Few said Thursday that Gonzaga basketball would continue to be Gonzaga basketball even if the Bulldogs went the independent route. But he said the major advantage to joining the reconstituted Pac-12 Conference in two years is the stability it gives the program that Few has turned into a national power. The sixth-ranked Zags will compete in the West Coast Conference the next two seasons. They were picked to win the WCC at conference media days.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.