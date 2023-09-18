Mark Cuban, Mavs CEO bridge gap with WNBA’s Dallas Wings; catalyst for GEMS jersey partnership

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall is the catalyst for a landmark jersey patch partnership with the NBA’s Dallas Wings. Mavs owner Mark Cuban says his team’s relationship with the Wings was “minimal” before he hired Marshall five years ago. The hiring came in the wake of the Mavericks scandal over a hostile workplace for women. Marshall is a big reason the Wings wear the Mavs GEM logo on their jersey. It’s part of a deal involving the NBA team’s initiative called “Girls Empowered by Mavericks.” The GEM program reaches more than 3,000 girls in the Dallas area, with camps, wellness clinics and workshops focusing on finances and leadership skills.

