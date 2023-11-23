Mark carries No. 20 Arkansas to double-overtime victory over Stanford 77-74 in Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Travon Mark scored 25 points, including the last six for Arkansas in the second overtime, and the No. 20 Razorbacks outlasted Stanford 77-74 on Wednesday night in the Battle 4 Atlantis. With the win, Arkansas (4-1) advances to play Memphis in a Thursday semifinal while Stanford (3-2) will take on Michigan. After Mark’s driving layup with 19 seconds left in the second OT, Stanford’s Spencer Jones and Benny Gealer missed 3-point attempts. Jones made five 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead the Cardinal.

