Mark Carnevale dies at age 64 a week after former PGA Tour winner worked radio at Scottish Open

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former PGA Tour winner and Sirius XM Radio voice Mark Carnevale has died. The PGA Tour did not disclose a cause of his death Monday. He was 64. Carnevale won the Chattanooga Classic in 1992 and went on be the PGA Tour rookie of the year that season. He made a big career change in 2005 when he joined PGA Tour Radio coverage on Sirius XM. Carnevale most recently worked at the Scottish Open, calling shots from the penultimate group at The Renaissance Club. He was scheduled to work the 3M Open this week in Minnesota.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.