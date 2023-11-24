Mark Andrews’ injury puts pressure on the Ravens’ other tight ends and wide receivers to produce

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens added some talented pass catchers in the offseason. The hope was that the team could become a bit less reliant on tight end Mark Andrews. Now that’s more important than ever. Andrews is out — possibly for the season — following ankle surgery this week. The task of replacing his production will not only fall to the other tight ends on Baltimore’s roster, but to the wide receivers as well. Andrews has six touchdown catches this season. He won’t be easy to replace. That was clear the moment he exited last week’s win over Cincinnati.

