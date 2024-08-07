Marit Bouwmeester wins women’s dinghy gold, Matt Wearn is Olympic champion again

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands has won the gold medal in the women’s dinghy at the Paris Olympics, marking the fourth straight Games in which she has reached the podium. Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom took the silver medal. Line Flem Hoest of Norway got bronze. The 36-year-old Bouwmeester won silver in this class of sailing in London in 2012, followed by gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo. This was her first Olympic medal as a mother. In the men’s dinghy race, Australia’s Matt Wearn won gold for the second straight Olympics. Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus won silver while Stefano Peschiera of Peru took bronze.

