Marit Bouwmeester wins gold in women’s dinghy, her 4th sailing medal in as many Games and 1st as mom

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands has won the gold medal in the women’s dinghy at the Paris Olympics, marking the fourth straight Games in which she has reached the podium. Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom, a four-time Olympian who won gold in Tokyo three years ago, took the silver medal. Line Flem Hoest of Norway got bronze and pumped her first in the air as she crossed the finish line before jumping in the water to hug her friend Rindom. The 36-year-old Bouwmeester won silver in this class of sailing in London in 2012, followed by gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo. This was her first Olympic medal as a mother.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.