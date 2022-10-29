Marist run game grinds down Presbyterian, earns 37-7 victory

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Amin Woods ran for two touchdowns and Luke Paladino kicked three field goals to carry Marist to a 37-7 Pioneer League win over Presbyterian on Saturday afternoon, earning Marist coach Jim Parady his 150th career victory.

Parady is in his 31st year as head coach of the Red Foxes and is the longest-tenured coach in Division I football.

Four Red Foxes gained 30 yards or more on the ground and the team gained 157 yards on 43 carries and scored four rushing touchdowns, with Glenmour Leonard-Osbourne carrying 12 times for 49 yards to lead the effort.

Brock Bagozzi completed 15 of 24 passes for 174 yards while the Marist (3-5, 3-3) defense held the Blue Hose to just 162 yards of offense.

Presbyterian (1-8, 0-6) avoided its second shutout loss when Nate Hayden hit Jalen Jones from a yard out with 2:16 remaining. Dominic Kibby had 81 yards on four receptions for the Blue Hose.

