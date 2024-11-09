Marist beats 2-win Stetson 40-31 for coach Mike Willis’ first victory with the Red Foxes.

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Sonny Mannino threw for 275 yards and also ran for four touchdowns to tie a program record and Marist beat two-win Stetson 40-31 on Saturday for coach Mike Willis’ first victory with the Red Foxes. Marist trailed 21-13 at halftime before Mohamed Diawara returned a punt for a 31-yard score early in the third quarter. After Stetson’s second straight three-and-out of the half, Mannino scored from 30 yards out for his second touchdown. Two key interceptions in the fourth quarter by Nate Robinson Jr. and Austin Trimble set up Mannino’s fourth touchdown of the game with 3:51 left. Stetson started its next drive at the 36 before a Brady Meitz pass to the end zone was intercepted by Trimble.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.