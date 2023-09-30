Marion Lukes’ go-ahead TD run leads Central Michigan over Eastern Michigan 26-23 in MAC opener

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Marion Lukes ran for a go-ahead 24-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and Central Michigan held off Eastern Michigan 26-23 on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams. Eastern Michigan went on a 14-play drive to get into field-goal range, but Jesus Gomez missed a 46-yarder with 51 seconds left. Gomez also had an extra-point attempted blocked and returned the other way by Dakota Cochran to give CMU two points for a tie at 16-all. Jase Bauer was 19 of 26 for 218 yards with a touchdown and interception for Central Michigan (3-2). Myles Bailey rushed for 92 yards and Bauer had a touchdown on the ground. Austin Smith also had a passing and rushing touchdown for Eastern Michigan (2-3).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.