Mario Balotelli undergoing medical with Genoa for Serie A return

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Mario Balotelli is undergoing a medical with relegation-threatened Genoa on as he prepares to return to Serie A after more than four years. The out-of-contract former Italy striker is expected to sign a deal through the end of the season. The 34-year-old Balotelli last played in Italy’s top division with hometown club Brescia in 2019-20. His last appearance for any Italian club was with Monza in Serie B in 2020-21. Balotelli left Turkish club Adana Demirsport after last season and with no transfer fee was a cheap option for financially struggling Genoa. Balotelli could make his Genoa debut on Thursday against Fiorentina.

