Mario Anderson runs for 125 yards, 2 TDs in Memphis’ 38-17 victory over Troy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mario Anderson ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns and Memphis defeated Troy 38-17 on Saturday. Seth Henigan, in his fourth season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback, was 20-of-32 passing for 161 yards and one touchdown, moving him into second place for career TD passes at Memphis (2-0) with 82, behind Brady White (2018-20) at 91. Anderson went around the left side for a 21-yard score and a 21-7 halftime lead. Brandon Thomas added two short touchdown runs to move into fifth place on the Tigers’ all-time list with 28.

