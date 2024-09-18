Mariners Victor Robles makes questionable dash trying to steal home against the Yankees

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s Victor Robles was thrown out trying to steal home with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the first inning against the New York Yankees. What made the decision more egregious was Justin Turner was at the plate with a 3-0 count against Yankees starter Luis Gil on Tuesday when Robles made his failed dash to try and get Seattle on the board. Gil reacted in time to get the ball to catcher Austin Wells and the tag was applied just before Robles’ hand touched the plate. It was the first time Robles has been caught stealing since joining the Mariners. He was 25 for 25 on steals prior to the play.

