Mariners taken aback by fan throwing ball on field and grazing pitcher George Kirby

SEATTLE (AP) — There was an unexpected moment of anxiousness for Seattle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Mariners in the sixth inning of their 6-2 win over the Houston Astros after a foul ball hit into the stands behind the third base dugout was thrown back by a fan and grazed the pitcher. Kirby was looking toward home plate and asking for a new ball from the home plate umpire when the ball came over the protective netting and brushed the front of his jersey in his midsection. Seattle manager Scott Servais said he’s never seen that happen before. The fan was escorted out.

