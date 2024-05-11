Mariners starter Bryan Woo leaves in 5th inning for precautionary reasons

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners’ starter Bryan Woo left Friday’s game with one out in the fifth inning for precautionary reasons, according to the team. Making his first start of the year after being slowed by a sore elbow during spring training, Woo allowed just one hit through the first four innings only to leave the game after getting Tyler Soderstrom to foul out behind third base to open the fifth. The team said an update on Woo would be provided after the game. Woo was expected to be the No. 5 starter in Seattle’s rotation entering the season before the elbow soreness emerged in spring training.

